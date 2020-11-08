Global  
 

Mark Allen dedicates £150k Champion of Champions success to his 'biggest fan' dad

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Mark Allen dedicates £150k Champion of Champions success to his 'biggest fan' dadMark Allen last night hailed the support of his dad Ronnie after putting his “bullying” row with Ronnie O’Sullivan behind him to lift the Champion of Champions title with a superb 10-6 victory over former World champion Neil Robertson in Milton Keynes.
