Ant and Dec retch and threaten to sack manager during I’m A Celeb trials Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Ant and Dec retched and jokingly threatened to sack their manager as they took part in three bushtucker trials during a special episode ahead of the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

