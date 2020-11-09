Global  
 

Sinn Fein accused of 'political theatrics' over Leo Varadkar no confidence motion

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Sinn Fein accused of 'political theatrics' over Leo Varadkar no confidence motionSinn Fein's tabling of a motion of no confidence in Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in Dublin has been branded as "political theatrics" as the country faces serious issues like Covid-19 and Brexit.
