You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Too posh to lock down? Primrose Hill in London packed on first Sunday of strict new measures



Visitors to Primrose Hill in north London today (November 8th) might not have realised the country was in a second lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 17 hours ago What are the new lockdown rules?



Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 06:07 Published 3 days ago These are the exceptions for going outside during England's second national lockdown



England is now under a second national lockdown. Following the second wave of COVID infections, people have once again been told to stay at home until the lockdown is scheduled to end on 2 December... Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:27 Published 4 days ago