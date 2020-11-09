Global  
 

Jonny Evans fit to join up with Northern Ireland ahead of squad update

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough will provide a squad update today ahead of Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park and he's been given mixed news on the injury front.
 Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll says 'leader' Jonny Evans can make a 'big difference' if he's fully fit for Northern Ireland's European Championships playoff match against Slovakia on Thursday.

Jonny Evans named in Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia despite injury as boss makes three changes

Jonny Evans named in Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia despite injury as boss makes three changes Jonny Evans is fit enough to be named in Northern Ireland's squad ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.
Belfast Telegraph

Evans expected to be fit for Northern Ireland's Euros play-off

 Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans is expected to be fit to face Slovakia as he is included in manager Ian Baraclough's 26-man squad for the Euro 2020...
BBC News

Euro 2020 play-off final: NI defender Jonny Evans expected to be fit for game with Slovakia

 Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans is expected to be fit to face Slovakia as he is included in manager Ian Baraclough's 26-man squad for the Euro 2020...
BBC News