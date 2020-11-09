Jonny Evans fit to join up with Northern Ireland ahead of squad update
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough will provide a squad update today ahead of Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park and he's been given mixed news on the injury front.
