Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Strictly Come Dancing fans want Nicola Adams and Katya Jones to stop performing as ‘gal pals’

PinkNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling for a “romantic” dance from Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, insisting their performances so far paint them as “gal pals” and “besties at the club”. Fans of the show have noticed that Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Strictly Come Dancing‘s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones knocked out of Strictly Come Dancing by coronavirus [Video]

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones knocked out of Strictly Come Dancing by coronavirus

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones have had to leave 'Strictly Come Dancing' after Katya tested positive for COVID-19 under the show's 2020 protocols.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:16Published
Max George to dance to The Simpsons on Strictly Come Dancing [Video]

Max George to dance to The Simpsons on Strictly Come Dancing

Max George and Dianne Buswell will dance to The Simpsons theme tune on 'Strictly Come Dancing' this weekend (07.11.20).

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:25Published
'Borat' fans raise $50K to compensate 'betrayed' babysitter Jeanise Jones [Video]

'Borat' fans raise $50K to compensate 'betrayed' babysitter Jeanise Jones

'Borat' fans raise $50K to compensate 'betrayed' babysitter Jeanise Jones

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:50Published