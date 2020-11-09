Strictly Come Dancing fans want Nicola Adams and Katya Jones to stop performing as ‘gal pals’
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling for a “romantic” dance from Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, insisting their performances so far paint them as “gal pals” and “besties at the club”. Fans of the show have noticed that Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Strictly Come Dancing‘s...
Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling for a “romantic” dance from Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, insisting their performances so far paint them as “gal pals” and “besties at the club”. Fans of the show have noticed that Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Strictly Come Dancing‘s...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources