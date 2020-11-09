Global  
 

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds donate rare items to support Brighton homeless charity

Brighton and Hove News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
People ain’t so bad, it seems, not least Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, who have donated some rare items to raise money for a Brighton homeless charity. The 63-year-old singer and songwriter – whose songs include People Ain’t No Good – has given a rare signed lyric sheet and a sold-out charm from his ...
