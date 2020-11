Kamala Harris Telling Her Great-Niece “You Could Be President” Is Going Viral



Let this be your election week balm. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:45 Published 4 days ago

Why was paneer tikka trending ahead of US Elections ? | Oneindia NEws



A day before the US Presidential Elections, paneer tikka was trending on Twitter. Why is that? Well, a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of her 'comfort cooking' and choice of dish.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:14 Published 5 days ago