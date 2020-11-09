Rupert Everett claims Piers Morgan is a ‘slobby bully who’s hung like a budgie’ in savage takedown
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Rupert Everett once said Piers Morgan reminded him of all the people he was “terrified” of at school and branded him “slobby and elephantine”. The gay actor eviscerated Morgan in an interview with The Guardian in 2012 – and he had the comments read back to him by none other than the Good Morning...
Rupert Everett once said Piers Morgan reminded him of all the people he was “terrified” of at school and branded him “slobby and elephantine”. The gay actor eviscerated Morgan in an interview with The Guardian in 2012 – and he had the comments read back to him by none other than the Good Morning...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources