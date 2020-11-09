Global  
 

Rupert Everett claims Piers Morgan is a ‘slobby bully who’s hung like a budgie’ in savage takedown

PinkNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Rupert Everett once said Piers Morgan reminded him of all the people he was “terrified” of at school and branded him “slobby and elephantine”. The gay actor eviscerated Morgan in an interview with The Guardian in 2012 – and he had the comments read back to him by none other than the Good Morning...
