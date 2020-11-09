EU puts tariffs on US over Boeing but hopes for change with Biden Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The European Union has agreed to put tariffs on up to four billion US dollars (£3 billion) worth of US goods and services over illegal aid for plane maker Boeing but expressed hope that trade ties would improve once President Donald Trump leaves office. 👓 View full article

