EU puts tariffs on US over Boeing but hopes for change with Biden

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The European Union has agreed to put tariffs on up to four billion US dollars (£3 billion) worth of US goods and services over illegal aid for plane maker Boeing but expressed hope that trade ties would improve once President Donald Trump leaves office.
