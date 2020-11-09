Global  
 

Remembrance Sunday 2020: Leicestershire pays its respects

Leicester Mercury Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Remembrance Sunday 2020: Leicestershire pays its respectsServicemen and women, Parliament representatives and members of the public came together to pay their respects during lockdown at Victoria Park and Market Harborough.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Remembrance Sunday at National Memorial Arboretum

Remembrance Sunday at National Memorial Arboretum 02:57

 Veterans have stood in silence at the National Memorial Arboretum to pay their respects as the Covid-19 pandemic forced a scaled-down act of remembrance this year. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

 People are being urged to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend at home, rather than gathering at war memorials.
