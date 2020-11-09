Global  
 

Test and trace chief Harding’s MP husband told to self-isolate by Covid app

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The MP husband of NHS Test and Trace chief Baroness Harding has been told to self-isolate after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.
Husband of Test and Trace chief gets app alert

 Weston-super-Mare MP John Penrose was alerted by the app overseen by his wife, Lady Dido Harding.
BBC News