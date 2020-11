You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'COVID not a joke', says bereaved daughter



The daughter of a nurse who died after contracting COVID-19 says the second wave "must be taken seriously". Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago AnMed Health: Don’t forego a trip to the hospital if you need medical care



Doctors at AnMed say they aren’t seeing as many patients as usual and worry that some who need care are staying away from medical facilities over fears of COVID-19. Credit: WYFF Duration: 02:10 Published 3 weeks ago Intensive care unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital



Blackpool Victoria Hospital invited ITV News inside their Covid intensive care ward - which is already at full capacity - to see the impact of another surge in cases. Consultant anaesthetist Dr Jason.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:46 Published on October 13, 2020