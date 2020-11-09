Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Don Lemon emotionally reflects on being called the N-word and ‘f*g’ for the first time in his 30-year career by Trump supporters

PinkNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
CNN anchor Don Lemon has spoken about being subjected to “disgusting” racist and homophobic slurs by Trump supporters. Speaking to Chris Cuomo on Saturday (November 7) hours after the Presidential race was called for Joe Biden, Lemon spoke emotionally about the pivotal result, which he actually missed while...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Brentwood Trump Supporters Say It's Time to End Conflict Over Election

Brentwood Trump Supporters Say It's Time to End Conflict Over Election 01:40

 Trump supporters in the east Contra Costa County town of Brentwood say they're ready for the election and the hard feelings and sporadic violence associated with it to end. Andrea Nakano reports. (11-6-20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Romney On Trump's 'Inevitable' Departure: 'Don't Expect Him To Go Quietly' [Video]

Romney On Trump's 'Inevitable' Departure: 'Don't Expect Him To Go Quietly'

Not every member of the Republican party has accepted the outcome of the 2020 presidential race--including President Donald J. Trump. But according to Business Insider, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
'Don't Tell Me The Odds': Trump Supporters Believe He Will Win Reelection [Video]

'Don't Tell Me The Odds': Trump Supporters Believe He Will Win Reelection

Local supporters of the president Friday said they think he has an honest shot at winning reelection, believing that the process itself is dishonest.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:24Published
Local Biden Supporters Criticize Trump's Questioning Of Election Integrity Without Evidence [Video]

Local Biden Supporters Criticize Trump's Questioning Of Election Integrity Without Evidence

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden heavily criticized Trump's speech, calling it divisive at a time when the county is already so divided.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:19Published