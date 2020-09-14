|
|
Heavy defeat for Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill in the House of Lords
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Lord Howard warned against using the language of “law breakers”.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
House of Lords votes down controversial Internal Market Bill
The Government has suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords over Brexitlegislation that enables ministers to break international law. Peers backed a"regret" amendment, condemning the disputed..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
|
MPs back controversial Brexit legislation
Boris Johnson’s controversial Brexit legislation, enabling the UK to breakinternational law, has cleared the House of Commons.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
|
|