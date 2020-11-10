Global  
 

Lord Kilclooney denies Kamala Harris tweet racist but removes post over upset caused

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Lord Kilclooney denies Kamala Harris tweet racist but removes post over upset causedLord Kilclooney has denied that his tweet describing US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris as "the Indian" was racist, before withdrawing the comment as it "seems to have upset some people".
Lord Kilclooney denies racism following Kamala Harris tweet

 Lord Kilclooney has denied being racist when he described US vice president-elect Kamala Harris as “the Indian”.
Belfast Telegraph

Kamala Harris: NI peer Lord Kilclooney criticised over 'racist' tweet

 Lord Kilclooney is accused of racism after referring to the US vice-president-elect as "the Indian".
BBC News