Lord Kilclooney denies Kamala Harris tweet racist but removes post over upset caused
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Lord Kilclooney has denied that his tweet describing US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris as "the Indian" was racist, before withdrawing the comment as it "seems to have upset some people".
