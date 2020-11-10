Lord Kilclooney denies Kamala Harris tweet racist but removes post over upset caused

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why was paneer tikka trending ahead of US Elections ? | Oneindia NEws



A day before the US Presidential Elections, paneer tikka was trending on Twitter. Why is that? Well, a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of her 'comfort cooking' and choice of dish.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:14 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Lord Kilclooney denies racism following Kamala Harris tweet Lord Kilclooney has denied being racist when he described US vice president-elect Kamala Harris as “the Indian”.

Belfast Telegraph 12 hours ago



Kamala Harris: NI peer Lord Kilclooney criticised over 'racist' tweet Lord Kilclooney is accused of racism after referring to the US vice-president-elect as "the Indian".

BBC News 16 hours ago



