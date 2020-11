You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Robinson: Pickford still England's No. 1



Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Jordan Pickford should remain as England's number one goalkeeper despite his recent mistakes for Everton this season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:46 Published on October 6, 2020 'I feel sorry for Abraham, Sancho, Chilwell'



Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker discuss the situation of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho who were pictured attending a party in.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:15 Published on October 6, 2020 'I don't understand why Utd sold Smalling'



Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says he 'cannot understand' why Manchester United sold defender Chris Smalling to Roma on Deadline Day. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:42 Published on October 6, 2020