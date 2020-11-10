Global  
 

Mary Wollstonecraft: Statue to 'mother of feminism' unveiled

BBC News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The memorial to Mary Wollstonecraft, an author and radical, follows a decade-long campaign.
