Jude Bellingham: England call up Borussia Dortmund teenager to senior squad for first time

Albania emerges as the leading candidate to host England's Nations League game against Iceland on 18 November while Germany could also be an option, BBC Sport..

Thomas Tuchel left Borussia Dortmund on bad terms in 2017 and there is a growing feeling that his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could be heading for a..

Jude Bellingham says the chance to play regularly for Borussia Dortmund was too big to turn down.

How Not To Repeat The Errors Of The First Lockdown



As we enter the second national lockdown, we look at some of the ways the government went wrong the first time around - and what things we could avoid this time. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 03:15 Published 6 days ago

What Was Chris Watts’ Motivation To Murder His Wife & Kids? Watch Expert Weigh In



Why would Chris Watts murder his wife and two daughters? Dr. Oz’s senior correspondent Mara Schiavocampo sheds light on his “motivation” for the crime. “It's completely unfathomable. He had.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago