Jude Bellingham: England call up Borussia Dortmund teenager to senior squad for first time

BBC News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham is called up to the senior England squad for the first time.
shares
 

First senior England call-up for Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham

 Borussia Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham is called up to the senior England squad for the first time.
BBC News

England v Iceland: Albania or Germany could host Nations League tie

 Albania emerges as the leading candidate to host England's Nations League game against Iceland on 18 November while Germany could also be an option, BBC Sport..
BBC News
England-Iceland Nations League game could take place in Albania [Video]

England-Iceland Nations League game could take place in Albania

Albania has emerged as a potential venue for England’s Nations League gameagainst Iceland next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Albania could host England-Iceland Nations League game

 Albania emerges as the leading candidate to host England's Nations League game against Iceland next Wednesday if required, BBC Sport has learned.
BBC News

Bayern go top after edging Dortmund in five-goal thriller

 European champions Bayern Munich return to the top of the Bundesliga with an exciting victory over rivals Borussia Dortmund.
BBC News

Will Tuchel's time soon be up at PSG?

 Thomas Tuchel left Borussia Dortmund on bad terms in 2017 and there is a growing feeling that his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could be heading for a..
WorldNews

'Dortmund was best place for me' - Bellingham on how he wants to 'mirror' Sancho

 Jude Bellingham says the chance to play regularly for Borussia Dortmund was too big to turn down.
BBC News

Jude Bellingham: England call up Borussia Dortmund teenager to senior squad for first time

 Borussia Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham is called up to the senior England squad for the first time.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportDaily Star

England call up 17-year-old Jude Bellingham

 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time.
Belfast Telegraph

Bellingham explains easy choice to ‘ignore’ joining ‘great’ Man Utd team

 The 17-year-old signed for Borussia Dortmund in the summer but had interest from Old Trafford
Team Talk Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser