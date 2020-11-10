Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Martin Bashir must provide answers over Diana interview, says graphic designer

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The graphic designer who created documents for Martin Bashir has called for the former Panorama reporter to provide “answers” about his famous interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’

BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’ 01:02

 The BBC is taking the allegations surrounding Panorama’s interview with Diana,Princess of Wales, in 1995 “very seriously”, its director-general Tim Daviehas said.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Martin Bashir is 'seriously unwell' amid COVID-19 battle [Video]

Martin Bashir is 'seriously unwell' amid COVID-19 battle

Martin Bashir is 'seriously unwell' amid COVID-19 battle

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:20Published
Sonequa Martin-Green Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions [Video]

Sonequa Martin-Green Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Sonequa Martin-Green answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. Is Sonequa Martin-Green pregnant on 'The Walking Dead'? Was Sonequa on 'Gossip Girl'? Can she sing? Does she have an..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 10:54Published