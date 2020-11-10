Global  
 

Tony Pulis: Sheffield Wednesday in talks with ex-Stoke boss about vacant manager role

BBC News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with at least three candidates, including former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis, to replace Garry Monk.
