You Might Like

Related news from verified sources EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators filed antitrust charges Tuesday against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using its...

Upworthy 2 hours ago



Alert: EU files antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing e-commerce giant of using data to unfairly compete with merchants BRUSSELS (AP) — EU files antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing e-commerce giant of using data to unfairly compete with merchants.

SeattlePI.com 2 hours ago