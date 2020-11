Outlander cast launch 12 Days of Caroling to connect with fans this Christmas Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Fans of the show will be able to receive personalised video messages and Christmas cards as part of the festive event. Fans of the show will be able to receive personalised video messages and Christmas cards as part of the festive event. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like