Boris Johnson's Biden message originally congratulated Trump

'My message to Republican friends'



Supporters of US President-elect Joe Biden give their message to people who voted for Donald Trump. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:53 Published 3 days ago

Prime Minister certain 'better days' ahead after lockdown 2.0 announcement



Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a positive message during his Cabinetmeeting after the announcement that England is to go into a second nationallockdown. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago