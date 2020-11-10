Global  
 

Boris Johnson's Biden message originally congratulated Trump

The Argus Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
THE congratulatory message sent from Boris Johnson to Joe Biden after the democrat’s victory in the US presidential elections was originally meant for Donald Trump, it has emerged.
News video: Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden on hisrecent US Election victory. It comes following days of tense vote counting inkey swing states.

Boris Johnson has risked being left red-faced after his message of congratulations to US president-elect Joe Biden was found to have retained traces of Donald...
 Boris Johnson's congratulatory message included the word Trump faintly in background.
 The British prime minister has had a good relationship with President Trump, but President-elect Joe Biden has been critical of Johnson in the past.
