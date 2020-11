You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Defence worker jailed over ‘damaging’ top secret email A disgruntled former defence worker has been jailed for four and a half years for disclosing “damaging” top secret details of a UK missile system.

Belfast Telegraph 1 hour ago



Simon Finch: Defence worker admits Officials Secrets Act breach Simon Finch sent an email to eight people containing "top secret" details of a UK missiles system.

BBC News 1 day ago