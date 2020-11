Jamie Dornan slated for southern Irish accent imitation in Wild Mountain Thyme trailer Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Jamie Dornan has been criticised for his imitation of a southern Irish accent after the release of a trailer for his new film set in Mullingar.

