Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman over ‘archaic’ and ‘deeply offensive’ remarks

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The Football Association is beginning its search for a new chairman following the resignation of Greg Clarke over “harmful, archaic” and “deeply offensive” remarks.
 Greg Clarke has resigned as chairman of the Football Association in the wakeof his remarks to MPs on Tuesday.

Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman amid heavy criticism over ‘archaic attitudes’

 Greg Clarke was met with a storm of criticism for the offensive remarks which led to his resignation as chairman of the Football Association.
Belfast Telegraph