Greg Clarke resigns as Football Association chairman after remark about black players

BBC News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman following the language he used when talking to MPs about diversity.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Greg Clarke apologises for ‘coloured footballers’ remark

Greg Clarke apologises for ‘coloured footballers’ remark 00:39

 Chairman of the Football Association, Greg Clarke, has apologised for using the term “coloured footballers” during a discussion with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

