Greg Clarke resigns as Football Association chairman after remark about black players
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 (
38 minutes ago) Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman following the language he used when talking to MPs about diversity.
17 hours ago
Chairman of the Football Association, Greg Clarke, has apologised for using the term “coloured footballers” during a discussion with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...
Greg Clarke apologises for ‘coloured footballers’ remark 00:39
Eze: Clarke must feel terrible over comments
England U21 forward Eberechi Eze says Greg Clarke must feel 'terrible' having resigned as FA chairman after referring to BAME footballers as "coloured".
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:26 Published 7 hours ago
'Clarke needed more diverse people around him'
Former England forward Lianne Sanderson says the lack of diversity around former FA chairman Greg Clarke contributed to him losing his job, as he resigned after referring to BAME footballers as..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40 Published 9 hours ago
'Football would have failed if Clarke kept job'
Kick It Out head of development Troy Townsend says 'football would have failed' if Greg Clarke had kept his job as FA chairman after referring to BAME footballers as "coloured".
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:44 Published 9 hours ago
