GBBO fans speechless over Paul Hollywood's 'snub' to Hermine Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Hermine was awarded with Star Baker after wowing with her gorgeous jelly cake, decorated with an intricate poppy design. Hermine was awarded with Star Baker after wowing with her gorgeous jelly cake, decorated with an intricate poppy design. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like