Prince Harry's touching sacrifice for Kate which meant Meghan Markle lost out
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both wear stunning engagement rings from their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, and both pieces include a sweet nod to Princess Diana
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both wear stunning engagement rings from their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, and both pieces include a sweet nod to Princess Diana
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources