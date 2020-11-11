Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Garry Monk: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager 'met target' before Owls sacking

BBC News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Garry Monk is disappointed to have been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday boss having met his "target" to get the club out of negative points.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Garry Monk Garry Monk English footballer and manager (born 1979)

Tony Pulis: Sheffield Wednesday in talks with ex-Stoke boss about vacant manager role

 Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with at least three candidates, including former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis, to replace Garry Monk.
BBC News

Garry Monk: Sheffield Wednesday sack ex-Swansea, Leeds and Birmingham boss

 Manager Garry Monk leaves Sheffield Wednesday after 14 months in charge.
BBC News

Sheffield Wednesday F.C. Sheffield Wednesday F.C. Association football club

Sheffield Wednesday: Points deduction for breaking spending rules reduced from 12 to six

 Sheffield Wednesday's 12-point deduction for breaking spending rules is reduced to six points.
BBC News

Bannan gives Owls win over 10-man Cherries to end Bournemouth's unbeaten start

 Struggling Sheffield Wednesday pick up a vital win to end Bournemouth's unbeaten start to the season as both sides end with 10 men.
BBC News

Owl Owl Birds from the order Strigiforme


Related videos from verified sources

Chansiri: Monk knows what he needs to do [Video]

Chansiri: Monk knows what he needs to do

Sheffield Wednesday Dejphon Chansiri says manager Garry Monk 'knows what he needs to do' to keep his job safe at Hillsborough.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:23Published
Monk reflects on poor home form after loss [Video]

Monk reflects on poor home form after loss

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk shares his thoughts on his side's poor form at Hillsborough after a 2-1 defeat to Brentford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Garry Monk SACKED by relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday

 Garry Monk has been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday manager after just 14 months in charge. The former Swansea and Leeds boss was relieved of his duties with the...
talkSPORT

Change to Sheff Wed's points deduction brings them closer to Reds

Change to Sheff Wed's points deduction brings them closer to Reds Sheffield Wednesday have had their points deduction reduced on appeal, taking the Owls off the bottom of the Championship table and putting them just behind...
Nottingham Post Also reported by •Derby Telegraph

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Millwall: Point enough to lift Owls off the bottom

 BBC Local News: London -- Sheffield Wednesday climb off the foot of the table for the first time this season after a goalless draw with Millwall.
BBC Local News