Garry Monk: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager 'met target' before Owls sacking
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Garry Monk is disappointed to have been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday boss having met his "target" to get the club out of negative points.
Garry Monk is disappointed to have been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday boss having met his "target" to get the club out of negative points.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Garry Monk English footballer and manager (born 1979)
Tony Pulis: Sheffield Wednesday in talks with ex-Stoke boss about vacant manager roleSheffield Wednesday are in talks with at least three candidates, including former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis, to replace Garry Monk.
BBC News
Garry Monk: Sheffield Wednesday sack ex-Swansea, Leeds and Birmingham bossManager Garry Monk leaves Sheffield Wednesday after 14 months in charge.
BBC News
Sheffield Wednesday F.C. Association football club
Sheffield Wednesday: Points deduction for breaking spending rules reduced from 12 to sixSheffield Wednesday's 12-point deduction for breaking spending rules is reduced to six points.
BBC News
Bannan gives Owls win over 10-man Cherries to end Bournemouth's unbeaten startStruggling Sheffield Wednesday pick up a vital win to end Bournemouth's unbeaten start to the season as both sides end with 10 men.
BBC News
Owl Birds from the order Strigiforme
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources