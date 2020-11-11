Football Association boss resigns after referring to ‘coloured footballers’ and claiming being gay is a ‘life choice’
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () The chair of England’s Football Association, Greg Clarke, has resigned after referring to ‘coloured footballers’ and saying being gay is a ‘life choice’ in front of parliament. Clarke was, until yesterday, the chair of the Football Association (FA), which governs association football in...
Chairman of the Football Association, Greg Clarke, has apologised for using the term “coloured footballers” during a discussion with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...