Football Association boss resigns after referring to ‘coloured footballers’ and claiming being gay is a ‘life choice’

PinkNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The chair of England’s Football Association, Greg Clarke, has resigned after referring to ‘coloured footballers’ and saying being gay is a ‘life choice’ in front of parliament. Clarke was, until yesterday, the chair of the Football Association (FA), which governs association football in...
