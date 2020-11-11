Irish embassy jokes ‘accents are hard’ after Wild Mountain Thyme trailer
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () The Irish embassy in the US has joked that Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan present “a remarkably realistic depiction” of Irish people in the trailer for their new film Wild Mountain Thyme, adding: “We are a beautiful people.”
