Irish embassy jokes ‘accents are hard’ after Wild Mountain Thyme trailer

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The Irish embassy in the US has joked that Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan present “a remarkably realistic depiction” of Irish people in the trailer for their new film Wild Mountain Thyme, adding: “We are a beautiful people.”
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Movie (2020) - Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Movie (2020) - Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken 02:52

 WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Movie I Official Trailer I Bleecker Street - Plot synopsis: John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her...

