Super League play-offs: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Team news as Catalans Dragons host Leeds Rhinos in Friday's Super League fixture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium (19:45 BST).
