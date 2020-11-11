Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Super League play-offs: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

BBC Local News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Team news as Catalans Dragons host Leeds Rhinos in Friday's Super League fixture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium (19:45 BST).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Agar 'tremendously proud' of Rhinos [Video]

Agar 'tremendously proud' of Rhinos

Richard Agar was full of praise for his young Leeds Rhinos side after getting convincingly beaten 32-6 by Warrington.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:09Published
Warrington 32-6 Leeds [Video]

Warrington 32-6 Leeds

Highlights of the Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:47Published
Leeds v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

Leeds v Man City: Premier League match preview

We take a look at some of the statistics as Leeds prepare to meet ManchesterCity in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Super League play-offs: Catalans Dragons 26-14 Leeds Rhinos

 Sam Tomkins creates three tries as Catalans Dragons beat Leeds Rhinos in the Super League eliminator play-off to reach the semi-finals.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News