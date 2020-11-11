I’m A Celeb’s AJ Pritchard: I had no coronavirus symptoms before positive test
AJ Pritchard has said he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus before he tested positive for the disease ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
