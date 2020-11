Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases



Texas Becomes First State With More Than 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. Texas, the nation’s second-most populous state, has officially surpassed one million cases of COVID-19. . The state.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04 Published 1 hour ago

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise above 50,000



The UK death toll for coronavirus has risen above 50,000 after the Governmentannounced a further 595 people had died of the virus within 28 days of testingpositive. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago