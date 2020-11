You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Samra: How Diwali and football go together



Punjabi Rams founder Pav Samra talks about celebrating Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas during the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:30 Published 4 hours ago Bandi Chhor Divas: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple



On the auspicious occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas, devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. Devotees also took holy dip in 'Sarovar'. Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated to mark the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 9 hours ago