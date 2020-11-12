Global  
 

Joe Biden picks longtime adviser Ron Klain for chief of staff

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel

AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel 00:29

 Progressive Democrats are watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices. The Biden administration is vetting former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. On Monday, US Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said she would be against Emanuel joining a Biden administration. “Someone like Rahm Emanuel would be a...

