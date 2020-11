You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Norman: 'We can do better' as Kansas breaks COVID-19 records



The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a record number of new cases (4,726) and deaths (79) Friday on what might be the most sobering of the pandemic so far. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:46 Published 5 days ago US Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases



U.S. Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases. On Wednesday, the United States recorded at least 107,000 new cases of COVID-19. It is the new single-day high since the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 5 days ago Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19



The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago