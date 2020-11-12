Joe Wicks: 'Fans would knock on the door, bring me jars of jam ... I needed privacy': He's back for lockdown 2.0 but feeling the pressure of fame this time
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Joe Wicks is supposed to be the man who makes you feel better. He was the hero of the first lockdown, getting more than 22 million children (and their parents) to do his PE lessons every day, boosting moods one burpee at a time, and raising half a million pounds for the NHS. So it is disorientating to find this man whose pure, good nature I came to rely on in the spring looking somewhat deflated when I call on FaceTime. He greets me with a yawn.
