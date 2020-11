You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New non-profit celebrates 100th bed donation to children in need



Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered their 100th bed to children in need. The non-profit builds beds for kids who would otherwise be left without. 7-year-old Samaria Robinson and her sister,.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:24 Published 1 week ago Foundation helps kids in need of life saving organ transplants



Shortly after her 12th birthday, Kimmy Witty was diagnosed with a rare genetic kidney disease called Nephronophthisis. Her kidneys were functioning at 20% and a transplant was needed to save her life... Credit: Localish Duration: 06:13 Published 1 week ago Green Good Neighbors says holiday toy drive hurting from low church attendance



Green Good Neighbors has been helping children in need through an annual holiday toy collection for more than two decades, but this year the group is worried about not having enough donations. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Joe Wicks kicks off Children In Need 24-hour PE challenge with live HIIT class Joe Wicks has kicked off a 24-hour live workout to raise money for Children In Need.

Belfast Telegraph 44 minutes ago