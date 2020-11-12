Almost 70 per cent want cyclists banned from wearing headphones
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
"Being plugged in to either headphones or earbuds is the ultimate distraction, as it completely shuts you off to your surroundings, creating a potential road safety risk to yourself, pedestrians and other road users around you."
"Being plugged in to either headphones or earbuds is the ultimate distraction, as it completely shuts you off to your surroundings, creating a potential road safety risk to yourself, pedestrians and other road users around you."
|
|
You Might Like