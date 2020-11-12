Burberry beats expectations as sales returned to growth in October Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Shares in Burberry jumped on Thursday morning as investors were pleasantly surprised on finding out that revenue only dropped by 31% in the last six-month period. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources UK Retail Sales Growth Tops Expectations UK retail sales logged a stronger-than-expected growth in October suggesting that consumers started Christmas shopping earlier this year, further helped by early...

RTTNews 3 hours ago





