|
|
Burberry beats expectations as sales returned to growth in October
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Shares in Burberry jumped on Thursday morning as investors were pleasantly surprised on finding out that revenue only dropped by 31% in the last six-month period.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
UK Retail Sales Growth Tops Expectations
UK retail sales logged a stronger-than-expected growth in October suggesting that consumers started Christmas shopping earlier this year, further helped by early...
RTTNews
|