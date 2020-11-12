Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Testing error blamed after cartoon characters make it on to Crown Court list

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Officials have blamed a testing error after a string of cartoon and movie characters, including Tinker Bell and Captain Hook, were listed as defendants at a Crown Court.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Cartoon Character Snacks That Take Us Back [Video]

Top 10 Cartoon Character Snacks That Take Us Back

Bring on the snacks! For this list, we’ll be looking at foods inspired by animated properties that leave us feeling nostalgic.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:34Published
Top 10 Cartoon Characters That Can Never Be Redeemed [Video]

Top 10 Cartoon Characters That Can Never Be Redeemed

These are the cartoon characters who can't be redeemed.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:32Published