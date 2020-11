Equality watchdog finds no unlawful pay discrimination by the BBC Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

An investigation by the equality watchdog has found no unlawful acts of pay discrimination by the BBC. 👓 View full article

