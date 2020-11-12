Global  
 

Joe Biden appoints trailblazing transgender war veteran to presidential transition team

PinkNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has tapped transgender veteran Shawn Skelly to be part of his presidential transition team at the Department of Defense. Donald Trump banned transgender people from serving openly in the US military. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – who were declared the winners of the US election on Saturday (7...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders

Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders 00:34

 President-elect Joe Biden plans to start transforming America's stance on the global stage with a series of day-one executive actions. CNN reports Biden's transition team is beginning to turn his campaign-trail promises into plans he can implement early in his presidency. Sources say Biden's first...

