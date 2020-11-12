Global  
 

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse self-isolating after 'urgent' trip to Germany

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 November 2020
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse is self-isolating following an “urgent” trip to Germany and will appear via video link this weekend in another blow for the BBC One show.
News video: Anton du Beke temporarily replacing Motsi Mabuse as Strictly judge?

Anton du Beke temporarily replacing Motsi Mabuse as Strictly judge? 01:11

 'Strictly Come Dancing' bosses are said to be considering promoting pro Anton du Beke to temporary judge to replace Motsi Mabuse, after it was revealed she will miss this weekend's show because she has to self-isolate.

