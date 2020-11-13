Global  
 

Fears Brexit will stop vaccine getting from Belgium to UK

Wales Online Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Fears Brexit will stop vaccine getting from Belgium to UKCabinet minister Alok Sharma repeatedly failed to rule out that the supply of a coronavirus vaccine would not be affected by problems when the new arrangements come into force on January 1.
