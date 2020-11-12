England 3-0 Republic of Ireland: Jude Bellingham makes debut at 17
Jude Bellingham becomes the third-youngest player to represent England as they enjoy a routine win over the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland
Coronavirus: Too early for Christmas travel plans, European countries saySweden, Ireland and France warn that travel over the holiday period could be limited due to Covid-19.
BBC News
Bellingham makes debut in England win over Republic of IrelandJude Bellingham becomes the third-youngest player to represent England as they enjoy a routine win over the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Foreign leaders offer well wishes to Biden after projected winMichael Higgins, president of Ireland, noted Kamala Harris's "historic achievement" as the first woman and first woman of color elected vice president.
CBS News
Jude Bellingham English association football player
First senior England call-up for Borussia Dortmund's BellinghamBorussia Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham is called up to the senior England squad for the first time.
BBC News
Jude Bellingham: England call up Borussia Dortmund teenager to senior squad for first timeBorussia Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham is called up to the senior England squad for the first time.
BBC News
Wembley Human settlement in England
Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
England v Iceland: Government grant visitors exemptionEngland's Nations League match against Iceland will be played at Wembley on Wednesday after a government exemption was granted for the away side.
BBC News
England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Related news from verified sources