England 3-0 Republic of Ireland: Jude Bellingham makes debut at 17

BBC News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Jude Bellingham becomes the third-youngest player to represent England as they enjoy a routine win over the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley.
0
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: England train ahead of Rep of Ireland friendly

England train ahead of Rep of Ireland friendly 03:33

 Rob Dorsett is with the England squad at St George's Park as they prepare for their friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

Coronavirus: Too early for Christmas travel plans, European countries say

 Sweden, Ireland and France warn that travel over the holiday period could be limited due to Covid-19.
BBC News

Bellingham makes debut in England win over Republic of Ireland

BBC News
Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury [Video]

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Foreign leaders offer well wishes to Biden after projected win

 Michael Higgins, president of Ireland, noted Kamala Harris's "historic achievement" as the first woman and first woman of color​ elected vice president.
CBS News

First senior England call-up for Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham

 Borussia Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham is called up to the senior England squad for the first time.
BBC News

Jude Bellingham: England call up Borussia Dortmund teenager to senior squad for first time

BBC News

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland [Video]

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago. Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

England v Iceland: Government grant visitors exemption

 England's Nations League match against Iceland will be played at Wembley on Wednesday after a government exemption was granted for the away side.
BBC News
England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78 [Video]

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, hasdied aged 78 after a long illness. Stiles was also part of the ManchesterUnited side which became the first English club to win the European Cup twoyears later, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Barkley receives England warning as Villa tipped for signings

Barkley receives England warning as Villa tipped for signings Aston Villa news - AVFC morning headlines from BirminghamLive on Friday, November 13 including Barkley warning over England recall, Smith tipped for signings,...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •BBC Sport

News24.com | Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish shine as England sink Republic of Ireland

 Gareth Southgate admitted he was impressed with Jack Grealish as the England winger sparkled and Harry Maguire enjoyed a moment of redemption in a win against...
News24 Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserIndian Express

England v Georgia: Jack Willis on his roundabout route to Test debut

 Plumber, ballet dancer, businessman, England debutant - Jack Willis on his roundabout route to the Test game.
BBC Sport Also reported by •News24