Son of Scots Yorkshire ripper victim said killer's death has brought 'closure' Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Scots mum Wilma McCann, 28, was murdered 45 years ago on playing fields just yards from her home in Chapeltown, Leeds. Scots mum Wilma McCann, 28, was murdered 45 years ago on playing fields just yards from her home in Chapeltown, Leeds. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like